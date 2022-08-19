Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $490.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $433.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.02. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.