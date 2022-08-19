Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st.
Aurizon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32.
Aurizon Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.