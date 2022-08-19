Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 7.6 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Insider Transactions at Desktop Metal

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

