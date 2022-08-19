GCM Mining Corp. (GCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

GCM Mining Stock Performance

Shares of GCM opened at C$3.26 on Friday. GCM Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GCM. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at GCM Mining

About GCM Mining

In other GCM Mining news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.01 per share, with a total value of C$321,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$729,452.82. Insiders acquired 105,400 shares of company stock valued at $427,270 over the last 90 days.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

