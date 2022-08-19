SL Green Realty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 409.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 72.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

