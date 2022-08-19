Amcor plc (AMCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.72 on Friday. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $145,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $160,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

