Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CEO Purchases $16,000.00 in Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,258,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,828,796.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ric Fulop also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

NYSE:DM opened at $3.52 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

DM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.