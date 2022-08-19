Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires $23,128.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,438.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSP Trading Down 0.2 %

CSP stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.