Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires $23,128.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,438.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSP Trading Down 0.2 %
CSP stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.38.
CSP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
