Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Crown Crafts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 2.4 %

Crown Crafts stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Crafts stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.37% of Crown Crafts worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

