Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $27.14 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

