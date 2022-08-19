Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.
Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $27.14 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.88.
Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
