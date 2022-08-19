Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:AJG opened at GBX 186 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £76.82 million and a P/E ratio of 36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.56.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

