Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON:AJG opened at GBX 186 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £76.82 million and a P/E ratio of 36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 154 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.56.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile
