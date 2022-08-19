Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

