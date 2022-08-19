DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $25.99. DMC Global shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 2,941 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DMC Global Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

About DMC Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

