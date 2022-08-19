DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $25.99. DMC Global shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 2,941 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
DMC Global Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global
About DMC Global
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
Recommended Stories
