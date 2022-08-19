Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,884,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.