AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.10.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

