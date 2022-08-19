AGF Investments Inc. Invests $2.71 Million in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,984,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,671 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.