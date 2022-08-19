AGF Investments LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BATS:CBOE opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

