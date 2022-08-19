AGF Investments Inc. Buys 9,560 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 33,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

