AGF Investments Inc. Sells 9,879 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HII opened at $236.78 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

