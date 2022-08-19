Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 163.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

