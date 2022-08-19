AGF Investments Inc. Invests $5.55 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 265,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,257,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $329.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.23 and a 200 day moving average of $320.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

