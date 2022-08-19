AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,363 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $191.18 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

