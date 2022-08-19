Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 1.25% of Chuy’s worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Chuy’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $23.36 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $442.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

