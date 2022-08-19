AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $41.00 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

