AGF Investments Inc. Sells 4,315 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $234.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

