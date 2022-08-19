AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $7.53 Million Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $11.76 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. FIG Partners downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

