AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 15,057 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.