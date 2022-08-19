AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 152,407 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,407 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $107,911,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

