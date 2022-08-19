Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 0.6 %

EFX stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.