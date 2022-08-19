Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $29.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

