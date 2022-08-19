AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 614,042 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

