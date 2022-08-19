AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBA Communications Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.88.

SBAC opened at $344.37 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.