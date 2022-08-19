AGF Investments Inc. Invests $3.82 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

