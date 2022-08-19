AGF Investments Inc. Has $7.06 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $208.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

