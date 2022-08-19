ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,648,000 after buying an additional 37,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.0 %

ANSS stock opened at $279.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

