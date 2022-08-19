Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

HRL stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.