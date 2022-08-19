Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

