Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,434 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $113.85 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

