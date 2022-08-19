Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,065 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,408 shares of company stock valued at $40,110,029 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average is $136.36. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

