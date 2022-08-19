Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ED opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

