Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,940 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

NLY opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

