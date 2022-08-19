Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,940 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management
In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Annaly Capital Management Price Performance
NLY opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
