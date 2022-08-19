Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on DVN. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

NYSE DVN opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

