Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,017 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.37% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRP opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

