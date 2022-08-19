VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 59.00% of VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

MIG opened at $21.49 on Friday. VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

About VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.