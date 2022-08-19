Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.99% of MFA Financial worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $11,722,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 938,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 7,295.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 747,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 737,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

MFA Financial Stock Performance

In other MFA Financial news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFA Financial stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

