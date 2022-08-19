Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,086. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $701.42 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $664.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.36.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

