Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 22,916 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,916 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

