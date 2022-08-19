Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $8.23 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of DASH opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,423. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

