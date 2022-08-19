Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 21,894 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

