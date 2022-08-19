Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,381 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.